MGK's studio session takes nasty turn in 'Cliche' BTS video: Watch

MGK's 'Cliche' studio session takes nasty turn: Watch

MGK, formerly known as Machine Gun Kelly, got distracted by his cats during the making of Cliche, his leading song from the upcoming album, Lost Americana.

In a behind-the-scenes video posted to his YouTube channel on Thursday, July 31, the rapper is seen deep in the recording process when his creative flow got interrupted by his furry friend’s poop.

The video opens with MGK’s cats freely roaming the studio. Shortly after things take a gross turn when one of them poops on the carpet near his guitars, leaving his crew members disgusted.

"Why do they do this?" the Rap Devil artist exclaimed. "You know what’s crazy? They sh*t every time we make a hot song."

Clearly unimpressed, he later mutters, "So disrespectful," at the sight of the pile.

To make matters worse, his pets didn’t stop there as another accident elsewhere on the carpet led the pet lover to declare, "It’s a wrap on this carpet, man."

However the dedicated cat dad grabs a few napkins and cleans up the mess himself, tossing it into a paper bag.

Despite the chaos, fans were entertained with one writing, "I can’t believe the cat sh*t on the carpet. It’s so funny, it got me tearing up."

Another joked, "MGK’s good in every genre. Cat’s out the bag, I believe."

For the unversed, the Sun To Me singer is a proud father of three cats:

Navi, the youngest, who loves to bully his older brothers.

Tickets, the middle child, whom the Texas-born musician describes as skittish and trauma-prone, much like himself.

And Whiskey, the oldest and his loyal "tour cat." "He’s just my rider guy. Like a dog he follows me everywhere,” MGK, 35, gushed over him but had one criticism, "He sucks his stomach in at the most inconvenient times."