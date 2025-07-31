Prince Harry, Meghan Markle taken down in stern message

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who left the UK and the royal family in 2020 for a better life, have been mocked over their decision of disrespecting Britons.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are currently living in Montecito with their two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, received clear message over their decision to disgrace their own people.

US President Donald Trump praised members of the British royal family during his visit to Scotland, calling the UK 'lucky.'

Praising the royal family, Trump said: "You could have people that weren't great."

Trump, who's set to visit to King Charles and the rest of the royals in September this year, seemingly took a thinly-veiled dig at the Sussexes, who disgraced their own people publicly after relocating to the US.

Speaking with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Scotland, Trump lauded King Charles and Queen Camilla.

During the leaders' joint press conference on Monday, Trump said, "Being with Charles, Camilla and everybody, I've got to know a lot of the family members. They are great people. They are really great people."

"In that sense, I think the UK is very lucky; you could have people that weren't great people," the president continued. "I don't know if I can say that, but you could have people that weren't."

Trump's words appear to be a veiled message to the Sussexes, who shared their candid thoughts about the royal family in their bombshell TV interview with Oprah Winfrey.

This isn't the first time Trump has thrown shade at Harry and Meghan. He previously called the former Suits star "terrible" and said Harry is "whipped" and "being led around by his nose".

Royal fans were quick to spot the subtle jab, with one person commenting on social media, "I love the shade President Trump throws at Prince Harry & Meghan Markle". Another wrote: "He is the best at throwing shade!"

Harry was accused of crossing the line with his comments about Camilla in his memoir Spar. The Duke's words against the Queen Consort even pushed the King too far that the monarch asked Harry and Meghan to vacate their royal home, Frogmore Cottage, which was gifted to them by the late Queen on the couple's royal wedding in 2018.

In the book, the Duke discussed all aspects of growing up in royal life as well as his relationship with his close family members and his relationship with Meghan.

The Queen Consort was mentioned 60 times across the 416-page book, and he does not hold back in his feelings toward her. Before naming Camilla when discussing life after the death of his mother, Princess Diana, Harry simply refers to her as 'the other woman'. He described her as his "wicked stepmother".

He also took aim at his father, saying that he and William begged Charles not to marry Camilla but they said they would welcome her into the family.

Harry added: "She was the villain. She was the third person in their marriage. She needed to rehabilitate her image."

President Trump, 79, has previously spoken highly of the late Queen Elizabeth, including a tribute to her after her death in September 2022.

Trump will connect with the royal family again during his official state visit in September. It will be a second and unprecedented state visit for him, after he visited the late Queen in 2019 during his first term as president.