Chester Zoo's cute Snow Leopard takes first steps outside- Watch Now

Chester Zoo’s adorable snow leopard cub, who stole hearts last week, is about to captivate audiences once again with its first outdoor adventure- and it’s being caught on camera. Cuteness overloaded!

Born on June10, 2025, to first-time parents Nubra and Yashin, the adorable snow leopard cub has been cuddled up in a cozy den with its mom.

Now, the seven weeks old cub has gained strength and confidence, and keepers expect it to make its outdoor debut anytime soon!

The big reveal is coming!

The snow leopard cub’s sex and name will be revealed soon, after its first vet check.

Protect the leopards, preserve the planet!

Snow leopards are classified as endangered by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN), with only 4,000 remaining in the wild.

These majestic ‘ghosts of the mountains’ face multifaceted threats, including habitat loss, climate change, poaching, and human conflict, highlighting the need for conservation efforts.

A milestone for Chester Zoo

The cub’s arrival marks a milestone for Chester Zoo, which opened its immersive Himalayan habitat in May 2024.

This expensive and rocky environment replicates the snow leopard’s natural habitat.

"This is the first snow leopard cub born at Chester Zoo," said Dave Hall, a proud manager of carnivores at Chester Zoo.

The manager of carnivores takes pride in his conservation efforts, saying, "This birth is a historic moment and a cause for celebration, not just for our team, but for the future of this incredible species."

At the same time, Nubra is proving to be a doting mom, nursing her cub every few hours and keeping it close- a sign of her excellent maternal instincts, as seen in a video shared by Chester Zoo on Instagram.

Related: 'Roar for Tigers' on International Tiger Day