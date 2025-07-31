Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas confirm romance with Vermont getaway

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas have seemingly confirmed their romance after a romantic getaway to Vermont.

The 63-year-old actor and 37-year-old actress were spotted holding hands while exploring the picturesque town of Woodstock, sparking widespread media attention.

According to sources, de Armas, who owns a home in Vermont, was excited to host Cruise and show him around her favorite spots.

One of the places they visited was Billings Farm & Museum, a "joyful place" that offers a wonderful way to spend a few hours. At the farm, guests can interact with farm animals, pick herbs, make butter, and visit an amazing quilt show featuring beautiful quilts made by Vermonters. They also got to enjoy ice cream, maple syrup, and local cheese.

A source close to the couple revealed that they've "become incredibly close" and that Cruise continues to be a huge support for de Armas, both personally and professionally.

"Ana loves Vermont. It's her place to rest and recharge," the insider told People magazine. "She was excited to host Tom and show him around. She took him to all her favorite spots."

The couple's romance appears to be blossoming alongside their professional collaborations. De Armas confirmed in May that she's working on several projects with Cruise, including the upcoming film Deeper, directed by Doug Liman.

"We're definitely working on a lot of things," she said on Good Morning America. Cruise has also praised de Armas' work, calling her "very, very talented" and an actress with "dramatic chops" and comedic skills.