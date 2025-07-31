James Van Der Beek reflects upon painful cancer journey

James Van Der Beek got vulnerable about how he is coping with stage 3 colon cancer.

The 48-year-old shared his diagnosis in Nov, 2024 via People.

Van Der Beek revealed to the outlet, “I have colorectal cancer. I’ve been privately dealing with this diagnosis and have been taking steps to resolve it, with the support of my incredible family. There’s reason for optimism, and I’m feeling good.”

During his appearance on Today show July 30 episode, he acknowledged that his children have become a rock for him.

While discussing his condition with the host, Van Der Beek shared how it went when he told his kids about his medical condition.

Defending his choice of letting kids know of what he has been going through he spoke, “I’m far from an expert, but our approach was just to be as honest as possible, as honest to the degree of their understanding.”

“They know. They can sense that Dad’s having a tough day. They know if Dad’s in pain,” he added. “By not telling them, I think you’re confusing them even more.”

Van Der Beek also claimed that over time he has realized one particular quality of children.

“Allow yourself to be surprised by their resiliency,” he told the host. “When you tell them what you’re doing, and you tell them the approach, they can see it, and they can feel it. And I think it’s also that your journey is their journey.”

Heather McComb’s partner reiterating his viewpoint claimed that we should not “rob them of the opportunity to show up for you.”

He continued, “I have [my] kids making me tea. ‘Dad, what do you need?’ There’s been a lot of beauty that’s come out of it.”

The American actor reflecting upon the cancer journey shared that he believes, “Cancer is — I call it a full-time job.”