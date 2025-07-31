Gracie Abrams achieves major milestone with debut performance at MSG

Gracie Abrams performs first ever ‘The Secret of Us: Deluxe’ tour at MSG

Gracie Abrams is on top of the world after her memorable concert at the Madison Square Garden.

The That’s So True singer brought out her bedroom replica at her first two sold-out performances at "The World's Most Famous Arena."

According to the Rolling Stone, she addressed the crowd, "This is beyond every single dream I’ve ever had, I can’t even tell you."

The Close To You crooner also uploaded a carousel post on her Instagram, recounting her experience and paying gratitude to fans who attended the show.

"I will never forget these past two nights in New York," she began. "Playing MSG still doesn’t even remotely sound like a real thing that could ever happen in a million years."

Acknowledging the support from fans, she added, "Thank you all from the bottom of our hearts for this insane opportunity."

The 25 years-old artist also thanked singer-songwriter Role Model "for coming back to TSOU for these shows" and Lizzy McAlpine on sharing the stage with her.

She went on to gush about McAlpine singing skills saying, "I’m so sorry I forgot to harmonize in your verse… I was literally in such shock and awe at your talent. I can’t thank you enough for coming out."

"THANK YOU ALL FOR COMING TO THE SHOWS. can’t wait to see you in Chicago," Abrams concluded.

Abrams will be now heading to Chicago for Lollapalooza 2025 on July 31, followed by shows in Montreal, Los Angles, San Francisco, Colorado and Mexico City.