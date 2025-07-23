Who Ozzy Osbourne Was? Here's a look at rock music Icon

Ozzy Osbourne was an acclaimed figure in rock music, known for his powerful sound, straightforward behavior and a long battle with addiction.

From leading Black Sabbath to embarking on a chaotic solo journey, he remained on front and center. For all those unfamiliar with his story, here’s a look at who Ozzy Osbourne was.

The British rock musician Ozzy Osbourne rose to prominence as the lead singer of the iconic heavy metal band Black Sabbath, later establishing himself as a successful solo artist.

Known as the “Prince of Darkness,” he became equally famous for his hard-hitting music and often controversial behavior, including his battle with addiction.

His popularity extended beyond music, credit to the hit reality show The Osbournes, establishing his legacy as one of rock’s most trailblazing icons.

Who Ozzy Osbourne was?

Ozzy Osbourne was a legendary rock music vocalist from Britain, credited to being the most central figures in the evolution of heavy metal music.

Black Sabbath, the band that played an instrumental role in defining the genre with its heavy, ominous sound and timeless tracks like Paranoid, War Pigs, and Iron Man.

It was his chilling voice and rebellious image that earned him the title “Prince of Darkness.”

Ozzy Osbourne battled addiction

Due to his struggles with alcohol and drugs, Ozzy was fired from Black Sabbath band in 1979.

But he didn’t lose hope and made a comeback with a solo career that proved just as impactful. Ozzy released acclaimed albums like Blizzard of Ozz and Diary of a Madman.

His solo hits, including Crazy Train and Mr. Crowley, further consolidate his status as a rock legend.

Osbourne became infamous for his outrageous antics, especially after a shocking moment when he bit the head off a bat during a live broadcast.

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne

His dependence on drugs and alcohol began in the early 1970s while he was associated with Black Sabbath and worsened as his stardom grew.

Even after making tremendous strides as a solo artist, Ozzy’s struggles with addiction persisted for many years, frequently drawing public attention with his erratic behaviors and close encounters with death.

His decades-long battle with addiction kept him in the headlines, but his ultimate pledge to sobriety served as an inspiration to many music enthusiasts.

Reality show - The Osbournes

In the 2000s, The Osbournes show was a cultural phenomenon, drawing massive viewership, winning an Emmy Award and establishing the Osbournes as household names far beyond the music scene.

Premiering in 2002, the series provided an unfiltered and often chaotic look into the everyday life of Ozzy and his family.

Featuring his wife Sharon and children Kelly and Jack, the show brought to light Ozzy’s candid personality, bizarre antics, and offbeat humour, which appealed to a new, younger audience of the new millennium, who were unfamiliar with his earlier musical career.

Ozzy Osbourne’s family

Ozzy had six children from two marriages. In 1971, he married Thelma Riley, whom he met in U.K. the couple had two children together-Jessica and Louis. Osbourne also adopted Elliot, Thelma’s son from a previous relationship.

Ozzy (L) and his first wife Thelma Osbourne with her children Jessica, Louis and Elliot (R)

After their marriage ended, Ozzy married Sharon Arden (now Sharon Osbourne) in 1982. Together, Ozzy and Sharon have three children: Aimee, Kelly, and Jack.

Family photo of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne with Aimee, Kelly, and Jack

Ozzy Osbourne’s best songs

Some of Ozzy Osbourne’s most iconic songs include solo hits like Crazy Train, Mr. Crowley, and Mama, I’m Coming Home.

From his Black Sabbath days, Iron Man stand out as timeless heavy metal classic that defined his legacy.

