5 best ways to use new ChatGPT agent

ChatGPT, an artificial conversation chatbot, now offers new methods to explore and change the way to use AI. Open AI research based product have the ability to "Think and Act" on user behalf.

Agent feature's latest update has transformed the previous version as well as taken over many AI tools and 5 most recommended ways to get smart with AI are finally revealed.

1. AI Auto-Pilot:

Machine learning with artificial intelligence can automatically take over and perform user duties after a recent update.

AI warriors can switch from general Q & A ChatGPT lifestyle to ChatGPT agent and it can perform duties like sign in to a website to fill any form or shopping a fern under $25 with same day delivery service. Chatbot agent can automate these activities for its users.

2. Research:

Deep research feature update enables the modern and fastest path of executing research. One can plan the whole trip with just a simple text like “Find the best place to explore in the upcoming month and book the most recommended hotel to stay as well as a return ticket with average price for the couple and add its dates into my phone calendar for reminder.”

3. Transparent Thinking:

The newly launched agent will explain the thought process of results and will provide logical reasoning which will verify its transparency and understand the consent element of the user before making any decision.

4. Regular life AI:

ChatGPT personal assistant works like a game changer in the versatile mechanism of maintaining personal everyday tasks like planning to watch movies or surprise birthday parties. The AI version is much more understanding than simple ChatGPT and integrated according to user requirements.

5. Self-moderation:

Open AI chatbot agent has introduced a new level of moderation and self awareness which allows it to answer even ambiguous and deep problematic questions. This feature allows AI assistants to use better sense and be very thoughtful while prompt execution.