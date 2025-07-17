Pete Davidson to welcome first baby with girlfriend Elsie Hewitt

Pete Davidson, Elsie Hewitt confirm pregnancy after moving in together

Pete Davidson is set to welcome his first child with girlfriend Elsie Hewitt.

A source close to the couple confirmed the pregnancy to People magazine, following an initial report by TMZ.

The insider also shared details about the couple’s relationship timeline, revealing they were first spotted together in Palm Beach, Florida, and have since made headlines for their growing bond.

“Pete and Elsie have been living together in New York for the past few months,” the source said at the time.

“They’re splitting their time between Pete’s home in upstate New York and a brownstone they recently started renting in Brooklyn.”

The insider further added that the couple is in a good place, noting, “They’re so happy together and doing great.”

After dating for two months, Davidson and Hewitt quickly took the next step by moving in together.

This news comes shortly after the couple made their red carpet debut at the 13th Annual Blossom Ball, held at the Pierre Hotel in New York City.

For the unversed, Davidson began dating Turnt actress Hewitt just eight months after his split from Outer Banks star Madelyn Cline.