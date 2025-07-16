Queen Camilla pauses poignant royal engagement for a fun activity

Her Majesty seized the opportunity to show off her air hockey skills

Queen Camilla just proved that even royals need a fun-filled break every now and then.

On early Wednesday, July 16, the Queen paid a visit to Little Bridge House children’s hospice in Barnstaple to mark its 30th anniversary. While touring the facility, Her Majesty couldn't resist joining a spirited round of air hockey with young residents.

The light-hearted moment happened in the games room, where Camilla laughed as she picked up the paddle and played against one of the children. The brief game provided a burst of fun during what was otherwise an emotional visit honoring the hospice’s legacy and its late co-founder, Eddie Farwell.

It was the Queen’s first return to the hospice since Farwell’s death earlier this year.

She toured the facility, spending time with staff, volunteers, and families who rely on its care, including team members who’ve been there since its earliest days.

Later, Camilla joined Eddie Farwell’s daughter, Lizzy Farwell, to unveil a commemorative photograph of Eddie surrounded by his family.

CHSW Chief Executive Phil Morris praised the Farwells’ legacy, calling their vision “transformational” for families across the region.