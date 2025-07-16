King Charles key meeting details released by Palace

King Charles office releases latest update on monarch's meeting at Palace

Buckingham Palace has released latest update on King Charles III's key meeting at St James’s Palace.

The royal family's social media account shared photos with a statement as the 76-year-old monarch met young people, youth organisations, government ministers and Idris Elba on Wednesday.

King Charles III's office wrote along with the photos: "King’s Trust alumnus @IdrisElba for a Youth Opportunity Summit at St James’s Palace."

The palace wrote: "During the Summit, His Majesty heard about key topics such as the importance of providing positive opportunities for young people impacted by youth violence in the UK."

It continued: "Since discussions at last year’s Summit, @KingsTrust have launched a Creative Futures programme, in partnership with the @ElbaHopeFoundation, which commits to inspiring young people through the arts and build their skills and confidence."

As pert the statement, the monarch also heard about Idris Elba's anti-knife crime campaign, which launched in 2024 and works to amplify the voices of communities most impacted by serious youth violence.