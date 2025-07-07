Katy Perry fuels new romance speculations after Orlando Bloom breakup

Katy Perry spotted with mystery man after Orlando Bloom split

Katy Perry sparked speculations of a new budding romance on her yacht trip after her split with Orlando Bloom.

The 40-year-old popstar was spotted at a yacht in Capri, Italy, over the weekend where she was getting cosy with a new man.

The Roar hitmaker appeared cheerful as she laughed and hugged talent agent, Michael Kives, whom fans are speculating to be her new partner.

Perry was seen wearing a black swimsuit at the holiday trip in pictures taken by paparazzi and Kives wore a plain white t-shirt with a pair of printed blue shorts.

According to DailyMail, the Teenage Dream songstress’ ex Orlando Bloom was also surprisingly on board in the same yacht.

The outing comes after Perry and Bloom confirmed their split last week by releasing a joint statement.

The pair maintained that they would do their best to appear as a family for their daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom.

“Orlando and Katy have been shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on co-parenting. They will continue to be seen together as a family, as their shared priority is - and always will be - raising their daughter with love, stability, and mutual respect,” noted their reps.