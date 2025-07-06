Sharon Osbourne finally spills retirement plans after Ozzy’s final gig

Sharon Osbourne has finally spilled her retirement plans after Ozzy Osbourne’s final farewell gig with his band, Black Sabbath.

In a new interview with Billboard, Sharon has made her decision to step back from the music industry after her husband Ozzy’s successful show.

“I’ve been doing this since I was 15, and I’m done,” said the 72-year-old.

Sharon declared, “We just want to live our life and do what we want to do and not have to follow an itinerary anymore.”

Elaborating on why she’s leaving the industry at this time, the former music manager revealed that her husband, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2020, wanted to properly bid farewell to his fans.

“He kept saying, ‘It’s my one regret,’ and ‘I want a chance to really say thank you,’” she stated.

Sharon explained, “This is what we thought would be the best way to do it. It’s a celebration of Ozzy and Sabbath and the music.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the media personality opened up that a band “had been disinvited” from performing at the show because “they wanted to make a profit, and it’s not the time to make a profit”.

Sharon added that she would disclose the band member’s identity, noting that this would shock the people.

Meanwhile, the pair, who have been married for 43 years and share three children, are still fond of each other

“We have been together for over 50 years. I have stuck by him because I love him. It is simple. I understand him and why he does the things he does,” she told The Mirror.