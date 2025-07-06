Jason Kelce lands in backlash over 'privileged' public message

Jason Kelce faces the wrath of fans after recent announcement

Jason Kelce ended up angering his fans with his public message on Fourth of July.

The 37-year-old retired athlete took to Instagram on Friday and celebrated independence day in a statement that felt controversial to the internet.

The former Philadelphia Eagles centre wrote, “Man I love the 4th! One of the great days we all can set aside our differences in this country, and enjoy the one thing we all share in common. That we are American!,” in the caption of his post.

Jason’s brother, Travis Kelce, also shared the sentiment by liking his brother’s post. However, the general public was largely in disagreement in the comments section.

Several fans gathered in the comments section and slammed the NFL star for writing a “tone deaf" statement.

“I love you, bro, but your privilege is showing. You are able to set things aside, but not everyone has that privilege,” wrote a fan.

While another added, “I really do love you Jason but no, we actually can’t just set aside our differences.”

A third chimed in, “Dude, no. This caption is so beyond tone deaf and insulting. People are suffering. People will die because of what’s happening. Human rights are being lost. Do better. This is actually horrendous.”

Echoing the sentiment, one wrote, “You have an incredibly large platform, use it to highlight the injustices and human rights violations currently happening in this country. Through Kylie, we know that you’re both so committed to teaching your daughters how to treat others kindly and the power of being a strong woman, show them how they can use their voices to speak up for the underprivileged.”

Both the athlete brother, Jason and Travis have largely maintained a neutral stance on politics but fans aren’t very impressed.