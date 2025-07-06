BTS marks new record with first major milestone since full-group reunion

BTS made history with a new record, the group’s first feat since all the seven members Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, J Hope, RM, Suga, and V, have reunited following their military services.

To the delight of ARMY, the global superstars have become the only Korean band to have multiple songs featured on Apple Music’s list of the Top 500 Most Streamed Songs of All Time.

This latest accomplishment, first reported by a Korean media outlet, came after the members held a surprise livestream on July 1, 2025, marking their first group livestream since September 2022.

Their fans were quick to swarm social media to express their excitement with one supporter writing on X (formerly Twitter), "Wild to think Dynamite broke the language barrier so completely that it's competing with decades of English-language hits. The power of a perfect pop hook transcends everything."

Another lauded the Korean boy band, chiming in with a sarcastic remark aimed at critics who downplay BTS' legacy.

They wrote, "You can't be paving the way when you're literally the biggest and the first in everything you do???? helloooo?? someone please call the police, something is definitely wrong here ???!??!?"

For the unversed, some fans of other K-pop groups' fan base argue that BTS wasn't the first to go international, pointing to earlier artists like BoA, Wonder Girls, Girls' Generation, PSY, and BIGBANG who attempted or had success overseas.

While critics say BTS gets too much credit for the global rise of K-pop, the group's record-breaking achievements continue to say otherwise.