Gracie Abrams expresses gratitude to fans after mesmerising London show

Gracie Abrams is left in awe from her Secret of Us Tour's London concert.

The I Love You, I'm Sorry singer shared a carousel post of stunning images from her concert at London’s Hyde Park.

She captioned the post, "London, 65,000 OF YOU!!!!!!!!!!!! I will never get over it. Thank you for showing up for us, thank you for screaming every word, thank you for having our backs in the way that you do every time we’re lucky enough to play in your city. I’ve always loved you, but damn damn damn."

The That's So True hitmaker went on to express her gratitude to Aaron Dessner who had collaborated with the songstress for her second studio album, The Secret of Us.

She wrote, "@aarondessner thank you for making everything better. That was SO fun and I love you."

The 25-year-old crooner, also gave a shout out to American singer-songwriter Noah Kahan and his band, American singer and songwriter Gigi Perez, and Scottish singer-songwriter and musician Lewis Capaldi for helping her to make the show even more exciting.

Abrams concluded the post, saying, "Thank you to all my friends and family who came to see us. I love each of you more than I can handle."

The popstar is now ready to kick off The Secret of Us Tour, at La Citadelle, France, where she will headline the Main Square Festival on July 5, 2025.