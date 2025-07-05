Emmy-nominated 'X-Files' Mark Snow passes away at 78

Emmy-nominated 'The X-Files' Mark Snow passes away at 78

Mark Snow, the composer behind the widely acclaimed X-Files theme song, has passed away at the age of 78.

A representative confirmed that the 15-time Emmy nominee breathed his last on Friday, July 3, at his home in Connecticut.

Shortly after the upsetting news was announced, Snow’s close friend and fellow composer Sean Callery posted a touching tribute for his late pal on his Facebook account.

"33 years ago he began mentoring me as an artist. Who knew that I was also at the beginning of a deep friendship that would only grow and evolve over 3 decades along with our graying hair and tighter deadlines," Callery wrote alongside a photo of the duo. "His humor, his spirit, his talent - good God his immense talent - the world has lost a genuine and beautiful soul."

He recalled sending his themes to Snow for feedback, and the legendary composer would instantly cut through the excess, guiding him to the essence of the work.

Callery shared that he’ll be forever indebted to Snow’s wisdom and generosity, which not only shaped his career but continues to influence him to this day. He even credited Snow with launching his career.

"I love you my friend. There will never ever be another like you. I send love to Glynnis and all his children and grandchildren during this time," the fellow composer concluded.

It is pertinent to note that six of Snow’s 15 Emmy nominations were for The X-Files.

The remaining nominations came from his work on high rated TV movies and miniseries, including Something About Amelia, An American Story, Oldest Living Confederate Widow Tells All, Children of the Dust, and Helter Skelter.