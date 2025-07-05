Megyn Kelly slams Charlize Theron for ‘vulgar’ admission: ‘Have some class’

Megyn Kelly on Charlize Theron's relationship admission

Megyn Kelly didn’t hold back when reacting to Charlize Theron’s recent comments about her personal life.

The former Fox News anchor shared strong criticism during the latest episode of The Megyn Kelly Show, where she labeled the actress’s podcast appearance as “vulgar” and “off-putting.”

“She decided to go on a podcast tour, for some reason, sat down with Call Her Daddy, the s*x podcaster who interviewed Kamala Harris, all about how much they love abortions,” Kelly said.

“And this is Charlize Theron trying to sound like [a] super cool girl, and I’m gonna let you decide for yourself whether that’s what she accomplished…”

Theron, 49, had opened up during her interview with host Alex Cooper, saying, “I did just recently f–k a 26-year-old, and it was really amazing… I’ve never done that.

And I was like, ‘Oh, this is great.’ Women should be the ones that are like, ‘F–k you, I’m going to have an orgasm.’”

Kelly questioned the tone and intention behind the actress’s remarks.

“She’s 49 years old. She’s trying to sound like she’s 26 years old, and it’s inappropriate. It feels weird. She’s one of our biggest stars, that’s true. Act like it… Have some class.”

Later in the episode, Kelly went further, suggesting Theron may not be fully truthful about the relationship.

“I kind of call bulls–t, because I believe that Charlize Theron probably prefers women. That’s my belief. Okay, I’m entitled to my opinion, and there’s no reason to get into the details as to why I believe it, but I believe it,” she said.

“And I don’t think that she’s telling the truth about the 26-year-old.”

Theron is currently promoting her upcoming Netflix action film The Old Guard 2, and her comments have stirred a wave of reaction online and across media.