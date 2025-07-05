Emma Roberts craves 'White Lotus' experience

Emma Roberts, iconic star who is best known for her charm and talent, recently opened up about her desire to join the next season of The White Lotus.

The actress said that she would love to be part of the popular HBO show, even if her role ends in tragedy.

She opened up to PopSugar: "I'm unwell from The White Lotus. I want to be on next season, but that's such a dumb thing to say because who doesn't?"

Talking about which character she'd love to play in next season, the actress said: "I'll just be the body."

Emma is "totally addicted" to The White Lotus, even though she was "late to the party".

The actress explained: "I'm always late to the party.

"I always read and watch things after everyone's already talked about it, and then everyone's like, 'Shut up, we've already talked about it.' So I was late to The White Lotus and now I'm totally addicted."

However, Emma has starred in hits like Palo Alto and We’re the Millers, but she once said being called a “nepo baby” makes people forget how hard she’s worked.