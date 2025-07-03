Cassie pleads for her safety in letter to judge after Diddy's verdict

Cassie testified against her ex-boyfriend Combs during week one of his federal trial

Cassie is fearing for her safety after hearing the shocking verdict for her ex-boyfriend Diddy’s federal trial.

On Wednesday, July 2, the music mogul was found guilty on two charges of transportation for prostitution involving Cassie and another one of his exes, “Jane Doe.” Both women testified against him during the seven-week trial. However, Combs was acquitted of sex trafficking and racketeering — the most serious charges against him.

Now, Ventura’s lawyer has urged the court to keep Combs behind bars as he awaits sentencing, arguing the music mogul poses a risk to her and other witnesses.

In a letter to Judge Arun Subramanian, attorney Douglas Wigdor detailed Ventura’s fear that Combs could endanger those who testified against him, including herself.

“Ms. Ventura believes that Mr. Combs is likely to pose a danger to the victims who testified in this case, including herself, as well as to the community,” the letter read, per People magazine.

Combs’s defense countered with its own bond request, seeking a $1 million guarantee co‑signed by family members and his eldest child’s mother.

However, Judge Subramanian has refused to grant bail as the defence failed to prove that Combs poses “no danger to any person.”

“You full-throatedly in your closing argument told the jury that there was violence here,” Subramanian told the defence team.

Combs, 55, faces up to 20 years in prison, though his team is asking for a 21–27 month term. His sentencing is set for October 3, with a July 8 hearing to decide whether to move that date sooner.