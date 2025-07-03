Khloe Kardashian makes surprising admission about 'traumatic' split

Khloe Kardashian dishes on ‘enduring’ negative experiences in love life

Khloe Kardashian has seen her fair share of “traumatic” experiences in relationships, but according to her she has emerged as the “strongest version” of herself because of them.

The 41-year-old socialite got unfiltered with fans as she answered their questions on her podcast, Khloe in Wonderland, on Wednesday, July 2.

When asked about when she felt like the strongest version of herself, Khloe recalled multiple incidents in her life, involving both of her relationships.

“I feel like I’ve had many moments that sort of prepared me for other situations in my life, where I was able to endure them,” she said.

“So I feel like everything that happens in our lives is meant to happen, and even if they’re not all positive situations, I do think that there’s steps in why things happen to you,” the media personality continued.

“For example, with me and my ex-husband,” she said, referring to ex-husband Lamar Odom, “Me going through such a public divorce and handling that — and yes, it was between him and I, and it was a great love that was now lost and that whole thing — it was so public. So public that I’ve never dealt with something like that before. But I dealt with it and I had my family’s support and all of that.”

Khloe saw that divorce as a “stepping stone” rather than a quicksand because it prepared her for the next traumatic experience, “[which] was when Tristan cheated on me right before I gave birth,” she said on the podcast.

“Obviously no one can prepare you for something like that,” she admitted, going on to say “I was having a baby two days later — and it was so public and it was everywhere. But I think I handled it the best that I knew how because I almost got a little experience of it, or a lot of experience of it, from my divorce with Lamar. So it sort of prepared me.”