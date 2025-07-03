Miley Cyrus ‘honoured’ to receive star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Miley Cyrus receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Miley Cyrus is feeling “honoured” after receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and is taking it to social media to reflect on the achievement.

“Honored to be receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame,” she wrote in the caption of an Instagram post.

The pop star reminisced about her childhood and moving from Nashville to Los Angeles.

“When I first came to LA from Nashville as a little girl, my family would stay at a hotel on Hollywood Blvd, and I would go on late night walks with my dad when no one would recognize him.”

Cyrus added, “We’d have the gift shops to ourselves & buy knock off Oscars and Marilyn Monroe merchandise.”

Reflecting on the journey from being a kid walking with her dad Billy Ray Cyrus, to a Walk of Fame star recipient, Cyrus added, “Now be [sic] cemented on this legendary boulevard, surrounded by the icons who inspired me, feels like a dream.”

“This moment will live forever, thank you to everyone in my life who made it possible. I am grateful to share this star with you,” she concluded the message.

Cyrus also tagged the official account of Hollywood Walk of Fame, and shared a clip from her album film Something Beautiful.

The clip was a tribute to the album's track 9, named Walk of Fame.

Fans rushed to the comment section to congratulate the Hannah Montana star, who joins the list of countless other legends on the walk, including Michael Jackson, Elton John, Carole King and more.

Josh Groban, Demi Moore and Molly Ringwald also join the list alongside Cyrus.

“Long overdue. You’ll live forever queen,” one fan commented, while another wrote, “You deserved it”.

A third added, “You deserve all the good QUEEN”, with a fourth chiming in with the lyrics from her Walk of Fame track, “I WALK THE CONCRETE LIKE IT’S A STAGE”.

Amazon Music also dropped a comment from their official account. “Deserved”, they wrote.