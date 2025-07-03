Priyanka Chopra spills intimate details about husband Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra shares surprising details about husband Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra recently revealed her husband Nick Jonas’ favourite nickname ahead of the release of her new film Heads of State.

The 42-year-old actress, who tied the knot with Nick, 32, in 2018, addressed Indian fans who affectionately call the singer “Jiju”.

In an exclusive conversation with Bollywood Hungama’s Rohit Khilnani at her film’s premiere, the Quantico alum was asked whether she would consider changing her husband’s nickname.

Responding to the question, she said, “No, I think Jiju is really cute and he loves it. I love it. I feel so warm.”

Later in the interview, the Krrish star revealed that the Only Human hitmaker could be the next to grace screen as a spy, quipping, “He has the best poker face”.

On the professional front, the Bajirao Mastani actress is currently on a promotional spree for her latest film, Heads of State.

Ilya Naishuller’s directorial, also featuring John Cena and Idris Elba, was released on Wednesday, July 2, debuting exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

For the unversed, Priyanka and Nick also share a daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, who was born via surrogacy on January 15, 2022.