BTS teases new album release and world tour dates

This time, the source is none other than Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, J-Hope, RM, Suga, and V themselves, as they make major announcements about a new album and world tour.

During the septet’s first livestream session on Tuesday, July 1, in almost three years, they announced they're working on both a new album and a world tour for 2026.

Jin, 32, Suga, 32, J-hope, 31, RM, 30, Jung Kook, 27, and Jimin and V, both 29, further spilled the beans saying, "Since it will be a group album, it will reflect each member’s thoughts and ideas.”

“We’re approaching the album with the same mindset we had when we first started,” they boys doubled down regarding their first album since 2022 followed by a tour.

The K-pop icons also confirmed there will be a tour following the album's release, hyping up the viewers, teasing, "I hope you’re as excited as we are."

The BTS livestream came over a week after Suga has officially returned from his mandatory military service with completing his service on June 21, 2025. He served as a civil servant due to a shoulder injury.

With the date officially being revealed, recording for the much-anticipated album is set to begin this month.