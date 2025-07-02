Orlando Bloom embraces ‘new beginnings’ after Katy Perry split

Orlando Bloom shows off 'single' life after Katy Perry split

Orlando Bloom is serving hunky looks at Jeff Bezos's wedding following his split from Katy Perry.

The British actor, known for his role in various films, recently shared cryptic posts after ending his nine-year relationship with Katy Perry.

On Monday, June 30, the 48-year-old took to Instagram to share a mysterious meditation post that sparked curiosity among fans worldwide.

The post read, “Each day is a new beginning. What we do today is what matters most.”

Bloom shared another post that followed up on the previous one, saying, “The important thing is to take that first step. Bravely overcoming one small fear gives you the courage to take on the next.”

This follows his attendance at the luxurious $56M wedding of Amazon executive chairman Jeff Bezos, where he was spotted alongside other A-listers, including Oprah Winfrey and Leonardo DiCaprio, in Venice, Italy. He was also seen strolling with Sydney Sweeney through European streets.

For the unversed, the former power couple first met at a Golden Globes afterparty in 2016 and started dating shortly after. They finalised their split on June 26 following a decade of irreconcilable differences.