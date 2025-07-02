Olivia Munn hits back after being blamed for Aaron Rodgers' fall

Olivia Munn finally spoke up about something that had been bothering her for years.

The actress said she felt frustrated about people blaming her for things she had nothing to do with, especially when it came to her ex, football star Aaron Rodgers.

Olivia, who was with Aaron for three years before they split in 2017, said people often blamed her whenever his performance on the field dropped.

Talking to Dax Shepard on his Armchair Expert podcast, the star shared: "During the time that I was with him, he had three hail marys, I think two NFC championships—not wins—but he made it into the NFC championship, which is very hard.

"No one would want to talk about that. I didn’t get credit for any of the wins."

The X-Men Apocalypse star, now a mom to three-year-old and baby Mei with husband John Mulaney, was also dragged into Aaron’s family drama.

However, some even claimed that she was the reason behind the tension between him and his brother Jordan, who appeared on The Bachelorette.

She said: "There’s this whole big narrative that stayed with me for so many years, but there was just this dynamic in the family that had nothing to do with me.

"It became this whole big thing, and people were like, ‘I can’t believe her, she’s keeping this family apart.’ "

Although Aaron usually keeps his personal life under wraps, he did make it clear in a book about his life that Olivia had nothing to do with his long-standing issues with his family.