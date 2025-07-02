Brad Pitt reveals one ‘window’ actor ‘missed’ in life

Brad Pitt on gender preference

Brad Pitt didn’t hold back when humour met curiosity during his latest podcast appearance. The 61-year-old actor joined Dax Shepard on the June 23 episode of the Armchair Expert podcast, and their conversation quickly took a playful turn.

While recounting how the two first met, Dax brought up the topic with a touch of joking.

That’s when Brad jumped in with a joke of his own, asking, “Sexually, you mean?” The light-hearted interruption was followed by Pitt clarifying, “I’ve never had a gay experience.”

“I kind of missed that window,” he added with a laugh.

Still keeping the moment fun, Brad teased Dax by saying, “If I did, it wouldn’t be you,” joking that the Parenthood actor would be “14th or 15th” on his list if he were to explore his preference.

Dax responded with equal energy, matching Brad’s wit with his own comeback. “I don’t want to brag, but you’re gonna need to build up to me,” he said.

“I do recommend you start with some starters.”

Although the exchange was clearly humourous, it gave fans a rare glimpse into Brad’s easygoing and humorous side.

Outside of his on-air banter, Brad’s love life has remained a subject of public interest.

Following high-profile marriages to Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie, the Curious Case of Benjamin Button star has been in a steady relationship with Ines de Ramon since November 2022.

In recent weeks, the couple has made several appearances together, including at the premieres of Brad’s new movie F1 in New York City and London.