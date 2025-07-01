Jeff Bezos marries Lauren Sánchez: Rosie O’Donnell shares two cents on ‘expensive’ wedding

Rosie O’Donnell criticizes 'extravagance' of Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sánchez wedding in Venice

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's wedding cost apparently did not sit well with Rosie O’Donnell.

While the union between the billionaire Amazon founder and the Emmy Award-winning journalist became a highly discussed affair, it garnered mix responses from the people.

Some thoroughly enjoyed the wedding and got impressed by the hefty price tag (around $50 million) attached to it, others including The Rosie O’Donnell Show host were ticked off by it.

The Harriet the Spy actress took to Instagram June 30 to express her disapproval for the lavish nuptials.

“The BEZOS wedding,” she began the caption of the post. “It turned my stomach. Seeing all these billionaires gathering in the gross excess of it all. The show of it.”

The criticism didn’t stop at the money spent on the ceremony; O’Donnell also attacked the guest list that saw A-list celebs and Hollywood stars including Leonardo DiCaprio, Orlando Bloom, Oprah Winfrey, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner.

“Is Oprah friends with Jeff Besos [sic],” she added. “Really - how is that possible? He treats his employees with disdain. By any metric he is not a nice man.”

For the unversed, Charlize Theron also has made negative remarks over the guest list.

"I think we might be the only people who did not get an invite to the Bezos’ wedding,” the Oscar-winning actress quipped. “But that’s OK because they suck and we’re cool.”