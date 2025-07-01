Residents gather, after tourists, who were on a picnic, were swept away by overflowing floodwaters in the Swat River, in Swat Valley, on June 27, 2025. — Reuters

A distressful report of official negligence has emerged in the Swat River tragedy as concerns grow over the death of 12 picnickers by drowning in the Swat Valley.

Hours before Friday's flash flood in the Swat River, which claimed precious lives, the Irrigation Department had repeatedly warned all pertinent organisations as well as the deputy commissioners of Swat, Charsadda, and Nowshera, the department's report revealed.

As many as 17 members of a Sialkot family were having a picnic on Friday on a mound close to the bank when they were washed away by an abrupt surge in the Swat River.

Disturbing videos circulating on social media showed the family stranded on a rapidly shrinking patch of land, crying out for help for nearly an hour, with no immediate rescue response.

So far, 12 bodies have been recovered, including that of a child found in Charsadda on Sunday. Search is still underway as one person remains missing.

The report stated that the river’s flow at Khwazakhela spiked dramatically from 6,738 cusecs to 77,782 cusecs within a few hours on June 27. The first warning was issued at 8:41am, alerting all authorities concerned — including the deputy commissioners of Swat, Charsadda, and Nowshera — of the potential flood risk.

The department continued to send real-time updates through WhatsApp and issued a severe flood warning by 10:30am. Repeated alerts were sent to the DCs, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), ADC Relief, and other relevant bodies, indicating that the department had issued timely and comprehensive warnings.

According to the report, tourists at Khwazakhela had entered the river when water levels were still normal but became trapped as the flow rose sharply due to heavy rainfall.

It also noted that silt accumulation in the riverbed since 2022 has made it easier for visitors to wade deeper into the stream, increasing the risk during sudden surges.

In its recommendations, the Irrigation Department suggested equipping Rescue 1122 with flood rescue gear, restricting access to tourist areas, and holding hotel owners accountable for allowing visitors into hazardous zones.

It also proposed that local administrations develop a policy to confine tourists to safe areas and recommended the installation of additional telemetry gauges in Madyan and Kalam to enhance monitoring of river levels.

Failures in rescue efforts

The rescue services has also come under fire after the Swat River tragedy. Despite being stationed just 3 to 4 kilometres from the site, Rescue 1122 teams reportedly took 19 minutes to arrive and were ill-equipped, lacking boats, ropes, and trained divers. Equipment had to be ordered during the operation, arriving too late to make a meaningful difference.

Additionally, attention has turned to encroachments along the riverbank. Critics have questioned how structures were allowed to be built within 200 feet of the river, in violation of safety regulations.

Although the government has since launched a crackdown on such illegal constructions, there are calls for accountability against the officials who issued no-objection certificates (NOCs) and building permits.

Observers stress that for the operation to be effective and accepted by the public, it must be carried out without bias, regardless of the socioeconomic or political status of those affected.

In response to the incident, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has imposed a complete ban on mining along riverbeds and initiated a province-wide operation to remove illegal structures.

The authorities are now under increased pressure to address the systemic issues that contributed to the deadly incident and to implement reforms that prioritise safety and accountability.