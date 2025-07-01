'Stranger Things' Star Joe Keery calls cast bond unbreakable

Joe Keery opened up about the special connection he shared with his Stranger Things co-stars, saying it was something that would stay with him forever.

Joe is glad they all had each other when things blew up. He said becoming famous so fast would’ve been a lot harder without the support of his castmates.

While talking about his song Charlie’s Garden, which was inspired by co-stars Charlie Heaton and Natalia Dyer, the actor told The Guardian, “It’s a little tip of the cap to everybody in Atlanta who had such a big effect on me.

“My community down there ended up being so much more important to me than I ever thought that they would be. We’re all bonded for life...

"We always had each other. It wasn’t like being Macaulay Culkin or something, where you’re like, the one person in that one thing. I always feel pretty lucky in that way, where it’s like, I got one eighth of that …"

Joe, who makes music as Djo, had to step away from his band Post Animal to focus on Stranger Things.

At first, he really missed his old life in Chicago and admitted he felt major FOMO.

He said: “What an opportunity … I got plucked out of obscurity and put into this thing that thrust me into the public eye.

“But then, immediately, I was met with a sense of … oh man! I miss my friends and my sense of community. It took me a few years, honestly, to grapple with that.”

However, Joe further revealed that he often deals with fear and anxiety, saying meeting new people doesn’t come easy for him.