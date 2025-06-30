BTS to collaborate with Arijit Singh following HYBE’s major decision?

Desi K-pop fans have long been dreaming of a collaboration between BTS and Indian superstar Arijit Singh, and now, it looks like those dreams might finally come true soon.

HYBE’s announcement of plans to establish an office in Mumbai has sparked fresh excitement about potential live concerts and deeper ties with the Indian music industry.

For devoted Desi ARMYs, this move could finally pave the way for a long-awaited BTS concert or other k-pop acts in India.

On June 30, HYBE revealed the decision to launch a subsidiary in India.

“We are currently carrying out local market research and managing the practical steps needed to establish the corporation, with the aim of launching around September or October,” the entertainment company behind BTS stated, according to K-Media.

Following the news, fans erupted into a frenzy, eagerly anticipating live shows on Indian soil, fueling speculation about a possible BTS × Arijit Singh collaboration.

HYBE, the powerhouse behind K-pop icons like BTS, TXT, and SEVENTEEN, revealed plans to expand its footprint in India.

The new local branch aims to boost the global reach of Korean music and entertainment, with an official launch planned for the latter half of 2025.