Doechii dominates Glastonbury with electrifying debut

Doechii ate and left no crumbs at her stunning Glastonbury debut.

Serving pure energy in her first-ever set at the iconic music festival, the Anxiety hitmaker delivered a full-on feast for the senses.

Storming the event with her adrenaline-charged set, she delivered a full-throttle performance on the West Holts stage Saturday night, transforming the stage into a classroom for what she dubbed the "School of Hip-Hop."

Throughout the 45-minute show, the Alter Ego singer led fans through a six-point lesson plan covering essentials like "Bars," "Technique," and "Flow," serving raw talent that made her set an instant festival highlight.

Flanked by DJ Miss Milan and a crew of dancers, Doechii seamlessly blended live vocals, rapid-fire raps, and dance routines.

The set was mashed up with iconic hip-hop songs, including tracks like Wu-Tang Clan’s C.R.E.A.M., OutKast’s Elevators (Me and You), Jay-Z’s Can I Live, and Daft Punk’s One More Time.

The clubbier vibe than a typical festival set, with transitions and remixes kept the fans' excitment sky-high.

Midway through the gig during an outfit change for Alter Ego, Doechii took a moment to playfully address the backlash she faced following her dramatic Met Gala appearance.

Her dancers cleverly recreated the scene as part of the show, flipping criticism into pure entertainment.