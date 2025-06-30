Doechii dominates Glastonbury with electrifying debut

'Anxiety' hitmaker Doechii devours Glastonbury stage with her first ever headlining set
Doechii ate and left no crumbs at her stunning Glastonbury debut.
Serving pure energy in her first-ever set at the iconic music festival, the Anxiety hitmaker delivered a full-on feast for the senses.
Storming the event with her adrenaline-charged set, she delivered a full-throttle performance on the West Holts stage Saturday night, transforming the stage into a classroom for what she dubbed the "School of Hip-Hop."
Throughout the 45-minute show, the Alter Ego singer led fans through a six-point lesson plan covering essentials like "Bars," "Technique," and "Flow," serving raw talent that made her set an instant festival highlight.
Flanked by DJ Miss Milan and a crew of dancers, Doechii seamlessly blended live vocals, rapid-fire raps, and dance routines.
The set was mashed up with iconic hip-hop songs, including tracks like Wu-Tang Clan’s C.R.E.A.M., OutKast’s Elevators (Me and You), Jay-Z’s Can I Live, and Daft Punk’s One More Time.
The clubbier vibe than a typical festival set, with transitions and remixes kept the fans' excitment sky-high.
Midway through the gig during an outfit change for Alter Ego, Doechii took a moment to playfully address the backlash she faced following her dramatic Met Gala appearance.
Her dancers cleverly recreated the scene as part of the show, flipping criticism into pure entertainment.
