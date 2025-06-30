'Don't look up': Has Leonardo DiCaprio become the villain in his own story?

DiCaprio was photographed hiding his face under a cap as climate protests erupted in the lagoon city

In 2021’s Don’t Look Up, Leonardo DiCaprio alongside Jennifer Lawrence played desperate scientists trying to sound the alarm as a comet headed for Earth world leaders and billionaires simply didn’t care — a not-so-subtle metaphor for the climate crisis.

But over the weekend, the Oscar-winning actor and “climate warrior” found himself in a much different role. DiCaprio and his girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti joined the ultra-elite in Venice, Italy, to celebrate tech billionaire Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s wedding.

Dubbed the “wedding of the century,” the three-day affair reportedly brought in about 200 guests on more than 90 private jets and superyachts, according to The Guardian.

Throughout the four-day affair, DiCaprio was photographed keeping his head down under a cap or a hood as he tried to go under the radar.

The parallels were hard to ignore. In Don’t Look Up, billionaires tell the public to just “don’t look up” as the end of the world loomed.

Venice is believed to have already sunk about nine inches in the last century and faces severe risk from rising sea levels and overtourism.

Protesters gathered in St. Mark’s Square, where Greenpeace unfurled a banner: “If you can rent Venice for your wedding, you can pay more tax.”

For decades, the Titanic star has championed climate action. As U.N. Messenger of Peace, he’s urged world leaders to cut emissions, support Indigenous communities, and end fossil fuel subsidies.