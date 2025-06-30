Blake Lively gives stern verdict on Gigi Hadid, Selena Gomez ‘true colours’

Blake Lively will never 'forgive' Gigi Hadid and Selena Gomez: source

Blake Lively has been left disappointed with no one to call her true friend after Taylor Swift cut all ties with her.

The 37-year-old actress is “desperately” hoping that the pop superstar forgives her and they can rekindle their friendship.

The Gossip Girl alum in the meanwhile has also been trying to get their mutual friends to talk Swift into giving Lively another chance, as a source told Heatworld magazine.

“Blake’s desperately hoping that Taylor will forgive her, but of course, there’s no guarantee that she will be let back into her inner circle. Yes, the lines of communication are open – but when Taylor cuts someone off, it’s usually for life. Still, Blake isn’t ready to give up. She loves Taylor and misses her terribly, and she’ll do anything to fix this,” an insider said.

Speaking about Lively contacting their friends, they said, “Blake has enlisted all kinds of people to help her convince Taylor to give her another chance, including their mutual friend Hugh Jackman, who a lot of people are crediting as the peacemaker. Salma Hayek has also been a huge source of support.”

However, “as far as Blake’s circle of friends, most of them have sided with Taylor. It’s very likely Blake will never be close to the likes of Gigi Hadid, Cara Delevingne and Selena Gomez again. They acted like they were her friends, but the moment Taylor was upset, they showed their true colours. It’s something Blake will never forget.”