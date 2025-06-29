Tommy Fury spotted hugging brother's girlfriend amid family tensions with Molly

Tommy was seen engaged in conversation with Roman's girlfriend

Tommy Fury was spotted hugging his brother Roman's girlfriend-who bears a striking resemblance to his partner Molly-Mae-Hague-during a lively night out in Cheshire on Friday.

The 26-year-old boxer was seen enjoying the rare outing without Molly-Mae, also 26, whom he met on Love Island in 2019.

The couple, who share a two-year-old daughter named Bambi, briefly split last year before reconciling. Tommy later revealed that their breakup was largely due to his excessive drinking.

During the night out, Tommy was seen engaged in conversation with Roman's girlfriend, who later leaned in for a friendly hug, wrapping her arms around his neck.

The sighting comes amid ongoing speculation of tension within Tommy and Molly-Mae's inner circle. Reports have surfaced suggesting that a rift is forming between the couple's families over their decision to rekindle their relationship.

Earlier this month, The Sun reported that Molly's sister, Zoe, voiced concerns about the reunion.

In recent episodes of Molly-Mae's Amazon Prime documentary Behind It All, Zoe candidly shared her reservations about Tommy, which reportedly angered Tommy's family including his brother Tyson and his wife Paris.

A source told the publication: 'The Furry family aren't impressed that Zoe has been so outspoken about Tommy.'

They are a fiercely loyal bunch and seeing Zoe's comments broadcast ro millions of people via Amazon absolutely got their hackles up.'