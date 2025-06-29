Dwayne Johnson reveals what it's like to be daughters' father

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has recently shared rare insight into his bond with his two daughters.

The Red Notice actor posted a video of himself on Instagram on June 28 where he agreed to become his daughters’ model so that they could try out their makeup skills.

Calling his daughters “two little tornadoes,” Dwayne revealed that his daughters requested him to “let them have a makeup party” on his head.

“I agree to the torture,” said the 53-year-old.

The Jungle Cruise actor mentioned that his daughters got into a “huge fight” over “the kind” of makeup they’re going to give him.

“So, they decide to split my face down the middle and each one of them can do whatever they want to ‘their side’ of daddy’s face,” explained the wrestler turned actor.

Now, since Dwayne had a zoom meeting, he went in the shower to wash off the makeup but soon he realised that the nail polish was still on.

However, going through all this “torture,” the Moana 2 actor noted that when it’s time to “tuck ‘em in to bed, and kiss ‘em goodnight you remember quick that they’re only little once and you’d do anything to make ‘em laugh and smile”.

Interestingly, fans showered their praises on Dwayne in the comment section, one of them calling him “dad of the year”.

Another user wrote, “Amazing daddy… thank you for sharing with us.”

So far, the post has received over one million likes.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Dwayne is all set to star in a new psychological thriller, Breakthrough.