Matthew Goode opens up about struggling to speak in early roles

Matthew Goode, known for roles in The Crown and A Discovery of Witches, recently shared that things weren't always smooth in the beginning of his career.

The 47-year-olr star shared that he was once so shy he would blush constantly while acting, adding he never imagined becoming an actor.

Matthew shared with Best UK magazine: "My mum was into amateur dramatics, but acting wasn't something I ever thought of doing as a job until I went to university. I did drama at university and then a friend of mine, my flatmate actually, went to drama school, so I thought I would maybe just give it a go."

The Watchmen actor said blushing in front of others used to make him feel awkward, but he didn’t let that get in the way. He kept going, and now looks back feeling lucky to be doing what he loves.

"It wasn't easy because I was very shy when I first started acting. I would blush all the time, which was so embarrassing. But I stuck with it and with a lot of luck, it paid off. I still feel very lucky to do what I do," he added.

Furthermore, Matthew recently revealed that he’s actually glad his Downton Abbey character won’t be in the upcoming third film.