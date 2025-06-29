Brooklyn's cold response to father David's injury raises eyebrows









Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s tension with David and Victoria Beckham seemed to reach a boiling point.

What began as quiet whispers of family drama quickly turned into growing concern after Brooklyn stayed silent on his dad’s recent injury. Fans were expecting at least a small message, but there was nothing.

The fashion icon shared a photo of her husband in a hospital bed with his arm in a cast, wishing him a speedy recovery.

However, she later showed him holding a bracelet that said “Get well soon,” likely a sweet gift from daughter Harper.

It remained unclear how the football icon got injured or how bad it was, but the photo quickly raised concern among his fans.

One user wrote on their X (formerly Twitter) account, sahi; "Hope it's not too serious! Get well soon David," while another added, "Thinking of you Becks, hope you're back on your feet soon."

Brooklyn said nothing about David’s 50th birthday or his recent knighthood, both major moments that he normally would have acknowledged. Meanwhile, the rest of the family and many close friends shared their love and support online.