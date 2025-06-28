Jennifer Aniston wants to revisit ‘Horrible Bosses’ role for THIS reason

Jennifer Aniston eyes ‘Horrible Bosses’ sequel

Jennifer Aniston is taking a trip down memory lane, and it's bringing back some serious nostalgia.

During an exclusive interview with People magazine, the 56-year-old actress revealed she's been thinking about revisiting her iconic role as Dr. Julia Harris in Horrible Bosses.

"Oh my God, this literally came up the other day: Horrible Bosses," Aniston said, recalling the 2011 film where she starred alongside Jason Bateman, Jason Sudeikis, Charlie Day, and Jamie Foxx.

According to Aniston, she's been discussing with her co-stars about a potential sequel, and they're all on board.

She shared, “Jason Bateman and I were talking about that, and Charlie Day has been talking about it a lot too. So that's something that we think would be super fun.”

The actress also highlighted the importance of comedy in the film, which boasts an incredibly talented and hilarious cast.

"The characters are hilarious, and we need comedy. I personally think comedy is a necessity. That's one that we would have a really fun time, I think, going back to, seeing where those crazy cats are today.”

On the professional front, Aniston's journey began with 1993's Leprechaun, but it was her iconic role as Rachel Green in Friends that catapulted her to stardom.