Olivia Rodrigo, Sabrina Carpenter put their differences behind them

Olivia Rodrigo and Sabrina Carpenter, two talented young singers, have been at the center of a highly publicised feud.

The drama began when Rodrigo released her debut single Driver's License in January 2021, which fans speculated was about her ex-boyfriend Joshua Bassett and his rumored new relationship with Carpenter.

The lyrics "And you're probably with that blonde girl / Who always made me doubt / She's so much older than me / She's everything I'm insecure about" sparked rumours that Rodrigo was referencing Carpenter.

Interestingly, the original demo version of the song mentioned a "brunette girl," but Rodrigo later changed it to "blonde," fueling speculation about Carpenter's involvement.

Carpenter seemed to respond to the alleged feud with her song Skin, released in January 2021, where she sings: "Maybe we could've been friends / If I met you in another life / Maybe then we could pretend / There's no gravity in the words we write / Maybe you didn't mean it / Maybe 'blonde' was the only rhyme."

The Espresso singer later denied that the song was about Rodrigo, stating that it was about allowing people to get under her skin.

Elsewhere, Bassett, who was rumoured to have been involved with both Rodrigo and Carpenter, released a song called Anyone Else in July 2020, which fans believed was about Carpenter.

He described the song as being about the "uh-oh" moment when you realize you're falling for someone you probably shouldn't be.

In a later interview, he mentioned that the song was inspired by a personal experience where he developed feelings for someone, and his friend's response was, "I'm sure you'll find someone else." Bassett replied, "I don't want anybody else, that's not the point – I want them".

Despite the speculation and rumours, both Rodrigo and Carpenter have seemingly put their differences behind them. They were spotted hugging and chatting at the 2025 Grammy Awards, marking a significant moment in their journey towards friendship.

Fans were thrilled to see the two singers getting along, with one fan tweeting, "OMG WAR IS OVER."

Another said, "THEY WORKED IT OUT ON THE REMIX."