Matty Healy shades ex Taylor Swift during The 1975’s Glastonbury performance

Matty Healy takes dig at ex Taylor Swift at Glastonbury

Matty Healy had a moment on stage at the Glastonbury Festival in England on June 27 that quickly caught the attention of Taylor Swift fans. While performing with The 1975, the frontman delivered a speech that felt both bold and possibly loaded with subtle references to his past relationship with the Lavender Haze singer, whom he briefly dated in early 2023.

“I want to be sincere for a second with everybody,” Matty told the crowd, as captured in a video by Variety.

“What this moment is making me realize is that I probably am the best. I’m probably the best songwriter of my generation.”

Then came a line that many believe pointed directly at Taylor Swift’s 2024 album The Tortured Poets Department.

“The best, what do we say… A poet, ladies and gentlemen, is what I am,” Matty added.

He didn’t stop there. While sipping from a pint glass and preparing to introduce the band’s next song, he continued, “I just want to remind you [for] the next couple of minutes, these lyrics, this poetry I bleed for you.”

He also called himself a “generational wordsmith,” adding more fuel to the conversation among fans.

Although Taylor’s name was never mentioned directly, Swifties quickly picked up on the similarities between Matty’s comments and lyrics from Taylor’s TTPD album.

In the title track, Taylor sings, “You left your typewriter at my apartment / Straight from the Tortured Poets Department. I think some things I never say / Like, ‘Who uses typewriters anyway?’”

As if the verbal nods weren’t enough, fans also noticed Matty was wearing a Peter Pan pin during his Glastonbury set.

That detail stood out, given his past references to the character when describing himself, and the fact that Taylor also uses Peter Pan visuals in her song Peter, which many fans believe was inspired by Matty.

Matty, now engaged to Gabbriette Bechtel since June 2024, didn’t confirm or deny any links to Taylor in his performance, but the references were enough to spark a fresh wave of speculation among listeners.