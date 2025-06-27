Cardi B stuns fans with shocking move in France

Cardi B leaves New York City and moved into Castle
Cardi B has officially left New York and moved into a castle in the French countryside, a decision that has taken many fans by surprise.
Th rapper showed her European home in videos posted to her Instagram stories.
Cardi B and her boyfriend Stefon Diggs are staying in a medieval mansion during Paris Fashion Week.
“This man got us in a castle,” she told her 163 million Instagram followers.
"I'm talking a real castle. Look at this, this is a real [expletive] castle."
The rapper gave fans a quick look inside the mansion, showing the dining room, bedroom, and indoor pool. “Look how beautiful,” she said.
"This man is so rich he got us staying in a [expletive] castle. Like, look at this, I can't believe we staying in a place like this. This is insane."
Cardi and Stefon were spotted a few times earlier this year in New York and Miami. But it wasn’t until May that they stepped out publicly, walking into a Knicks playoff game hand in hand at Madison Square Garden.
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom reportedly parted ways after long starch of stress
Keke Palmer shares she would love to have children
Scarlett Johansson’s family supported actress at ‘Jurassic World: Rebirth’ NYC premiere
Kevin Costner's attorney slams recent harassment allegations
Kylie, Kendall Jenner take internet by storm following their appearance at Jeff Bezos' event
Lorde early arrested after fan frenzy in New York