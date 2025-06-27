Cardi B stuns fans with shocking move in France

Cardi B has officially left New York and moved into a castle in the French countryside, a decision that has taken many fans by surprise.

Th rapper showed her European home in videos posted to her Instagram stories.

Cardi B and her boyfriend Stefon Diggs are staying in a medieval mansion during Paris Fashion Week.

“This man got us in a castle,” she told her 163 million Instagram followers.

"I'm talking a real castle. Look at this, this is a real [expletive] castle."

The rapper gave fans a quick look inside the mansion, showing the dining room, bedroom, and indoor pool. “Look how beautiful,” she said.

"This man is so rich he got us staying in a [expletive] castle. Like, look at this, I can't believe we staying in a place like this. This is insane."

Cardi and Stefon were spotted a few times earlier this year in New York and Miami. But it wasn’t until May that they stepped out publicly, walking into a Knicks playoff game hand in hand at Madison Square Garden.