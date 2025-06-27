Devyn LaBella, the stuntwoman suing Kevin Costner, makes new claims

Kevin Costner previously refuted all allegations levelled by Horizon stuntwoman Devyn LaBella

Kevin Costner continues to get deeper and deeper in an "unscripted" rape scene controversy.

The Horizon film stuntwoman had sued the Yellowstone alum in May, alleging that she was subjected to an ‘unscripted’ rape scene without prior proper warning, consent or protocols on the set of Horizon: An American Saga: Chapter 2.

The 70-year-old had vehemently denied all the claims, clarifying that there was nothing "sexual in the shot".

However, now LaBella is back to attacking the Dances With Wolves actor backing her claims with new evidence.

According to LaBella’s account, she was made to act in "violent, unscripted, unscheduled rape scene" back in May 2023.

As per the Hollywood stunt performer’s June 25 statement to Us Weekly, what happened to her “on that set was a reckless violation - a breach of consent and of basic workplace safety."

"I was told to lie down, and without warning or rehearsal, another actor was brought in to simulate a rape on top of me," she explained further. "My undergarments were exposed. I was left alone afterward, overwhelmed and in shock. Compliance under pressure is not consent. Consent cannot be given after the harm has already begun."

LaBella continued, "Once the line is crossed, there is no real choice left to make. I spoke up immediately. And for that, I was met with silence, deflection, and efforts to discredit me. This case is not just about what happened to me. It's about a broken system that protects those in power and punishes those who speak out. It's about demanding change, not just for me but for everyone who deserves to work in safety and dignity."

"What happened on that set was wrong. Let it be known: I stood up. I told the truth. And I will never apologize for demanding the bare minimum - to be treated like a human being at work," LaBella concluded her statement.

Costner’s attorney Marty Singer continued his previous stance on the new evidence, "We look forward to the swift end of this specious lawsuit."