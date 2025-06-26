Todd and Julie Chrisley reacted differently to prison pardons

Julie and Todd Chrisley share their reactions during their appearance on 'My View with Lara Trump'

Julie and Todd Chrisley’s opposite reactions to prison pardons for fraud and tax evasion are now public.

The Chrisley Knows Best stars were incarcerated since 2022 after they were found guilty in fraud and tax evasion cases.

The US President pardoned the couple in late May of 2025.

However, despite having the same fate, the two individuals reacted wildly different from each other when they received the news.

Julie and Todd shared their reactions during their appearance on My View with Lara Trump.

In the preview clip of the episode, the 52-year-old recalled that she “busting out crying” when her daughter Savannah Chrisley informed them over a phone call that President Trump had made the pardon official by signing it.

“I just hung up. I was so nervous I just hung up," she revealed.

She later explained her shocked reaction, “It was the craziest thing because unfortunately, most of the news that you get in prison is bad news.”

Upon being asked by fellow people around her if she was okay, she responded, “I am! I think I’m getting out of here!”

Todd, on the other hand, was given the good news by a fellow inmate and correctional officer.

Understandably so, Todd couldn’t believe the inmate when he gave him the news.

“So I went into my dorm and one of the [correctional officers] came in and he goes, ‘You good?'” the 56-year-old recalled.” And I said, ‘As good as I can be!’ And he said, ‘Todd you just got pardoned. They sent me down here to see if you were OK.’”

He told the correctional officer, “Well hell if I’m pardoned, they don’t have to be worried about me. I’m great!”

During the interview, Todd got emotional and expressed gratitude towards God for “[touching] President Trump’s heart”.

For the unversed, the two tied the knot in 1996 and welcomed a daughter Savannah, 27, and son Grayson Chrisley, 19.

The full episode is set to stream Saturday, June 28.