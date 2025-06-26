Taylor Swift fans speculate major turn in next album

Taylor Swift fans believe popstar will make huge change for ‘TS12’

Taylor Swift fans are convinced that TS 12 will mark a major shift across genres for the pop superstar.

The 35-year-old songstress gave a surprise performance on Shake It Off at beau Travis Kelce’s Nashville event on Tuesday, June 24, and now all Swifties are speculating a major comeback.

As the Anti-Hero hitmaker’s performance video went viral, Swifties were quick to pick up the “country twang” in her singing.

Excited fans took to social media theorized that the Grammy winner is going back to her country roots, with one writing, "Her performing to a small crowd in Nashville. She’s going back to her roots," on X.

"The prospect of ts12 potentially being a country album is making me feel physically sick with excitement," added another.

Many fans also noted that Swift’s childhood best friend, Abigail Anderson, was present in the audience which brought on a nostalgic country feeling, which could be a theme the Lover songstress touches upon in the next album.

The Eras Tour performer’s outfit also appeared to be a nod to country with its Wester-inspired style, along with Kelce’s cowboy outfit.

Swift also posed with country singer, Kane Brown, in a wholesome picture, which send fans wild with speculations of a future collab.

However, some fans also noted that the country-inspired performance might be a hint at the popstar releasing her re-recorded debut album soon.

The Bad Blood singer revealed in her letter that the Debut album (Taylor’s Version) is almost ready to be released.