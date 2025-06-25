Kim Kardashian looks unrecognizable after hair transformation

Kim Kardashian new hairstyle sends fans into frenzy

Kim Kardashian’s hair transformation has made everyone do a double take as she appears almost unrecognizable in her new look.

The 44-year-old’s usual long dark locks are gone as now the SKIMS founder is sporting curly blonde bob hairstyle.

Kanye West’s ex debuted the transformation in a new picture taken for the SKIMS’ partnership with Roberto Cavalli, the fashion designer.

The North West’s mother donned a particular piece from the collaboration which is a scoop-neck swimsuit that has a Cavalli archival print of a tiger’s face on it.

Kim completed her look with a wide, stretchy red headband holding back bouncing blonde curls.

This is not the first time that she has gone with a completely new look.

In fact, she feels strongly that her hair represents how she’s feeling.

In 2022, she gave an interview to Allure during which she said that she is ‘sassier’ and ‘much more confident’ when she is blonde; when she is again brunette, she is ‘a boss’.

Not only this, but she also treats her hair as a something sacred. She protects them at all costs.

She has gone to such lengths that in an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians from 2018, she revealed to her mom Kris Jenner, "I put it in my will that I have to always have my hair done."