P Diddy faces explosive evidence in shocking courtroom twist

Sean Diddy Combs' legal battle took a wild turn when the court was shown some very personal stuff from his past.Â

On the screen were videos from what insiders have called his â€œFreak Offâ€ parties. However, these clips showed scenes that left people in the courtroom stunned.

One picture reportedly showed the music icon getting a leg massage from a woman. Another showed him sitting on an exercise bike with a drink in his hand, looking completely at ease.

But what really grabbed attention was the video. Prosecutors played around 20 minutes of footage from one of his so-called Freak Off parties.Â

The Iâ€™ll Be Missing You rapper was taken into custody in September 2024. He is facing serious charges, including sex trafficking, racketeering and arranging travel for the purpose of prostitution. Diddy has pleaded not guilty and says the accusations are not true.

For the unversed, Diddy's trial started on May 5 and reports say the prosecutors are expected to wrap up their side of the case by June 24, once the final witness has been cross-examined by the defense team.