Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber marriage on the rocks: Source

Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber 'struggling' to keep their marriage

News of Justin and Hailey Bieber facing hardship and obstacles in their marriage have continued to come up ever since the two tied the knot.

However, the duo has always fought to salvage the relationship and marriage.

Currently also, rumours are swirling that the two are 'struggling' to keep their relationship.

A source told exclusively to Entertainment Tonight that the Peaches singer is getting 'irritated' by the Rhode Beauty founder.

The source reported that he 'feels like Hailey can be superficial about the way their relationship looks in the public eye.'

On the other hand, things have been unsettling for Hailey too, 'Justin’s lack of motivation has been upsetting for [Hailey].'

The insider spilled to the media outlet that their marriage is on the rocks.

The recent speculation about their marriage falling apart followed Hailey Bieber's recent solo outing in New York City without her wearing the wedding ring.

Despite the fact, that she later was spotted sporting the ring again, the split rumours didn’t die down.

Right after that, Selena Gomez’s ex gave the impression that his partner was giving him silent treatment.

He took to his Instagram Stories Sunday, June 22, to repost a video which showed a content creator saying, “Bitch, if you’re giving me the silent treatment at least tell me why.”

Amid all this also came 31-year-old’s unpleasant interaction with the paparazzi and social media rants.