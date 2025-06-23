Justin Bieber opens up about ‘anxiety’ after Hailey fuels split rumours

Justin Bieber sparks divorce speculations with new update on mental health

Hailey and Justin Bieber left fans confused with cryptic updates on the status of their marriage.

After the supermodel, 28, fueled divorce rumours with her paparazzi pictures without the wedding ring on her finger, she shut down the rumours with a social media move.

However, the Baby hitmaker took to Instagram on Sunday, June 22, and shared a telling video on his Stories.

Justin reposted a video of a content creator saying, “B--ch, if you’re giving me the silent treatment at least tell me why.”

He added, “I have anxiety and I have overthinking. Left and right, they go hand-in-hand. If you give me any room for error, there will be error.”

Meanwhile Hailey seemed to set the record straight by sharing another video from her brand Rhode where she was clearly seen with the ring on her finger.

The couple has been under scrutiny since Justin’s social media behaviour sparked concern. The beauty mogul has continued to stand by his side as he struggles with mental health and alleged drug abuse.

An insider close to the couple previously told Page Six, “Hailey is doing her best to be there for him, but there’s only so much she can do. Hailey loves Justin with all her heart, but that doesn’t necessarily mean she’s happy.”