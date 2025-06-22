Dua Lipa turns up energy with surprising backstage twist

Dua Lipa, iconic music artist who is known for her chart-topping hits, recently gave fans a fun behind-the-scenes look at how she gets ready before hitting the stage.

Just before her second night performing at the iconic Wembley Stadium, the pop star shared a video showing off her impressive handstand skills.

Dua, 29, kicked off her Wembley weekend with a powerful and emotional moment as she stepped on stage for the first time. With 70,000 fans cheering her on, she took a deep breath, smiled through the nerves, and thanked the crowd for their love and support.

Before returning for night two, the Levitating hitmaker gave fans a sneak peek at her backstage routine. Dressed in comfy gym leggings and a sports bra, she squeezed in a quick workout, keeping her body moving and her mind focused. It was a quiet moment of calm before stepping back into the spotlight.

However, Dua started her handstand by placing her hands firmly on the floor, slowly walking her feet closer before lifting her legs high into the air with total control.

Her toned core was on full display as she showed off both strength and balance in the short clip she posted on her Instagram Story.

Later that night, she lit up the Wembley stage in a series of sparkling sequin looks, wowing the crowd before surprising everyone with a special guest from the 90s.